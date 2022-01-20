CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. William Moskalik, 90, died peacefully Monday, January 17, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family.

William was born September 20, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Fred and Rose Moskalik.

He was a graduate of The Rayen School and enlisted in the Army after graduation, serving in the Korean War. William returned and attended John Carroll University and graduated from Marquette University Medical School.

After graduating, he opened his practice as an OB / GYN and felt privileged to serve the people who trusted him as a physician. He was soft-spoken but left an impression on the people he helped and on his family.

In his spare time, William enjoyed skiing, windsurfing and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Boston Celtics. He also loved sports, especially basketball, which he played while attending Marquette University. Above all, William loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were the lights of his life.

He was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church and the church choir.

William is survived by his daughters, Mary Pat Moskalik of Greenford, Carol (Eli) Razo of Salem and Elizabeth Moskalik (Jim Allgren); sons, William F. Moskalik of San Francisco and Sean M. Moskalik (Dolores Tilbrook) of Greenford; sister, Mary Wakulinski of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Eric (Lindsay) Razo, Anna Razo, Maria Razo and Emily Razo and one great-grandson, Noah Razo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, the former Margaret Elizabeth “Betsy” McClurkin, whom he married in August 1957 and who died in 2004 and two brothers.

Family and friends may call 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, where a Parastas service will be held at 3:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church.

The family requests that all who attend please wear a mask.

William’s family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to Erin Kachersky for her help during this time.

