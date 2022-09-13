YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William M. “Bill” Glenellen, 71, died peacefully at home, September 9, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Bill was born April 26, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of Earl William and Julie Anne (Downey) Glenellen.

He was a 1969 graduate of Chaney High School and a veteran of the United States Army.

Bill worked as the Superintendent of Traffic Engineering for the City of Youngstown for many years until retiring. He also owned and operated Inner Circle Pizza on the YSU Campus where he loved to argue politics, religion and sports with the patrons and employees. He never backed down from a good argument, and had a knack for explaining why you were wrong.

Bill was a jack of all trades and would try to fix just about anything himself. If he couldn’t fix it, it would stay broke!

He was also an avid boxing fan and followed all Ohio sports teams. But his favorite teams to follow were the ones his sons played for, as his boys were his greatest pride. No matter how hard they tried to disappoint him.

Bill is survived by his wife, the former Kathy Kollar, whom he married October 4, 1986; five sons, Billy (Greta) Glenellen of Struthers, Jeff (Jenna) Glenellen of Youngstown, Jimmy (Jenna) Glenellen of Austintown, Mikey Glenellen of Youngstown and AJ Glenellen of Youngstown; sister, Judy Gries of Boardman; brothers, Jimmie (Beverly) Glenellen of Boardman and Jack (Terri) Glenellen of Austintown; and five grandchildren, Katie, Julia, Gus, Michael and Troy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call Friday, September 16, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at St. Christine Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William “Bill” Glenellen, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.