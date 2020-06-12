William M. Basista, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William M. Basista, 93, passed away Tuesday, June 9, at his home.



He was born April 9, 1927 in Campbell, Ohio, a son of the late Martin and Mary (Zets) Basista.



Bill was a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.

He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He was a retired steelworker from Hynes Industries, where he worked for over 40 years. He served as Union President for eight years.

Bill was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and their Men’s Club.

He was always the first to volunteer for any club or community activity. He was a member of the Austintown Democratic Club for 42 years, where he served as Secretary for the past 34 years. He was a proud member of American Legion Post 301 and also served as Post Commander for several years.



Bill had a great love of golf and he was an excellent player. He regularly beat younger players at the game and he played in two leagues, including last year at the age of 92. He always tried to pass on some of his skills to his grandkids whenever he had the opportunity for a quick lesson in his “backyard” driving range. His greatest love was for his family, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was so proud of them and all of their accomplishments.



Bill is survived by his wife, Sally (Kowach) Basista, whom he married January 28, 1950; two sons, David (Kathleen) Basista of Kent and Dale (Tammy) Basista of Austintown; five grandchildren, Amy (Brian) Larocque, Kevin Basista, Angela Denari, Seth Basista and Dale Lee (Kristie) Basista; four great-grandchildren, Riana, Scarlett, Ava and Evan and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie Olexa and Clara Basista and four brothers, Steve, Emil, Edward and Marty Basista.



Due to Covid 19 calling hours will be private for family only.



A private Mass of Christian Burial by invitation only will be held.



A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date for his community of friends.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, OH 44515.



Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 14, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.