William Joseph Krumpak, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Joseph Krumpak went peacefully to be with his personal Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 23, 2021, after a relentless and courageous battle with multiple myeloma. We can rest and rejoice knowing Bill is joyfully in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father.

Bill was born May 30, 1951, in Youngstown, to Mary Watts Krumpak and Joseph Krumpak.

He graduated in 1969 from McDonald High School, where he loved competing in football and basketball. He held many fun memories with McDonald family and friends. After high school, Bill played football for Youngstown College and continued on to work for Delphi / Packard for 30 years. Once retired, Bill worked part time for Baird Brothers Sawmill for an additional 15 years.

Bill was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. His sense of humor and wit brought laughter wherever he went. He was a true man of integrity and faithfully worked to serve his family, neighbors and community. He enjoyed all things sports, riding many miles on the bike trail and working meticulously outside in the yard. Most of all, being with family and friends is what Bill loved and cherished most. Watching his sons and grandchildren participate in sports brought him great joy, as well as coaching his sons’ youth sports teams, serving on the South Range School Foundation and being a member of Greenford Christian Church.

For the past year, Bill bravely fought multiple myeloma with steadfast courage and always trusted that God was in control. He never complained and remained positive throughout every step of the journey. As he left the hospital for the final time, Bill said with a confident and steady peace, that “he was going home and then going to Heaven.”

Even though Bill faced unimaginable trials, he also experienced tremendous joys. His strength to fight was unmatched and Bill was able to fight boldly and bravely each day because he knew with full confidence the battle had already been won because his victory was found in Christ Jesus.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Krumpak and mother-in-law, Shirley Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Krumpak, whom he married December 22, 1990; sons, Brad (Heather) Krumpak, Josh (Jessica) Krumpak and Cole Krumpak; grandchildren, Ava, Ella, Zane, Juliana, Joshua and Joey Krumpak; his sister, Mary Jo Krumpak; brothers, Frank Krumpak and Joe (Teresa) Krumpak; father-in-law, Charles Williams; sisters-in-law, Betty (Mike) Holliday, Bonnie (Tim) Callahan, Marsha (Tom) Wilson and Joyce Stoffer, as well as many nieces and nephews.

The Krumpak family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Valent and nurse Schluelter at the Cleveland Clinic, along with all of the treatment nurses at Taussig and Twinsburg, for their extraordinary efforts and compassion.

To honor and celebrate the life of William Krumpak, a service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Greenford Christian Church. Private graveside services will follow.

Family and friends may call 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel and 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Thursday, May 27 at the church.

Individuals who are vaccinated are not required to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, Bill personally requested any donations or contributions be sent to the Big Reach Center of Hope at Greenford Christian Church, 1767 Lisbon Road, Greenford, OH 44422.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.