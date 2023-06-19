YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, William James Morgante, devoted husband and father, passed away at the age of 95, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Bill was born October 27, 1927, in Youngstown, to Vincenzo and Rose Morgante, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1914 from Italy.

He served in the Navy in World War II on the USS North Carolina.

He married the love of his life, Ida Rossi, November 26, 1949. They settled down in Youngstown and raised two children, Bill and Rosemarie.

Bill was a member for many years of the Men’s Bagnolese Club in Youngstown. He ran for state representative in Ohio, but did not win, in spite of a well-fought campaign.

He and his wife of 70 years owned and managed a small wholesale supplier business before settling at the Stagecoach Motel in Boardman in 1967.

Bill retired with his wife and moved to Boca Raton, Florida, in 1994. They relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2007.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother; father; brother, Phil and sisters, Mary, Lena, Annie, Assunta and Ida.

He is survived by his son, Bill (Barbara); daughter, Rosemarie Pladna (Steve); along with grandchildren, Todd Pladna, Michele Waring (Jared), Bill Morgante (Chrystal), Brett Pladna (Kristi) and Matthew Pladna (Heather). In addition there are 11 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank ProMedica (Heartland) for the care and compassion they showed their father in his final days.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Capitol Oaks Retirement Resort, 6498 Ray Road, Raleigh, North Carolina 27613.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

