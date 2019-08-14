William J. Haswell, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Thursday morning, August 15 at 10:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, for William J. “Bill” Haswell, 59, who died of natural causes Sunday, August 11 at his home in Poland.

William was born October 13, 1959, in Massillon, the son of John L. and Alice (Rieger) Haswell.

He was a graduate of Strasburg High School and later worked as a highlift operator for Dietrich Industries in Warren, for over 20 years, retiring in 2005.

Bill is survived by his wife, the former Lesa D. Berry, whom he married January 30, 1982; his mother, Alice Haswell of Strasburg; two sons, Daniel R. (Brittany) Haswell of Poland and David K. (Mary) Haswell of Howland; two sisters, Debbie (Bill) Menapace and Teresa Clay, both of Dennison; four brothers, John (Linda) Haswell II of Zanesville, Steve (Dena) Haswell of Medina, Ron (Keely Maurer) Haswell of Mogadore and Darrel (Shannon) Haswell of East Sparta and his beloved granddaughters, Alice, Hailey and Kira Haswell.

He was preceded in death by his father, John L. Haswell and a brother-in-law, Chuck Clay.

Friends may call today, Wednesday, August 14, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Akron Children’s Hospital in Bill’s Memory.

