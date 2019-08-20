William J. Hardie, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Prayers will begin Friday morning, August 23 at 9:15 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m., celebrated at St. Dominic Church, for William J. Hardie, 78, who died Saturday morning, August 17 surrounded by family at the home of his son in Boardman.

Bill was born September 19, 1940, in Youngstown, the son of William and Evelyn (Parry) Hardie.

Bill was a 1958 graduate of Ursuline High School and later worked at Republic Steel Corporation as a foreman in the electric pipe mill for 23 years, retiring in 1983. After his retirement, he worked as the head of maintenance at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers from 1996 to 2006.

Bill was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, bowler and golfer. He had bowled in leagues at the Holiday Bowl and played in the Campbell A.C. Golf league. Most of all, he will be remembered for his contagious friendly smile.

His wife, the former Helen Prucnal, whom he married March 31, 1960, died February 24, 2006.

He is survived by his two sons, William J. Hardie of Zebulon, North Carolina and Michael (Colleen) Hardie of Boardman; three sisters, Jean Irwin, Sarah Hardie and Debbie (Frank) Damiano, all of Boardman; a brother, James (Denise) Hardie of Poland; a brother-in-law, Thomas McLaughlin and four grandchildren, Michael, Brendan, Kevin and Jenna Hardie.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Emily Rose Hardie; a sister, Janet McLaughlin; two brothers, Gary and Robert Hardie and a brother-in-law, Butch Irwin.

Friends may call on Thursday, August 22 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road B-101, Canfield, OH 44406.

