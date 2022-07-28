POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Chrystal, 72, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, after a brief, courageous battle with cancer.

Bill was born September 26, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of J. Robert and Ann Hyland Chrystal.

He was a 1967 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

He then proudly served his country in the Navy, serving on the USS Diamond Head in the Atlantic and the Mediterranean.

After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

He spent his career in the steel tube industry, working in various mills, in sales and eventually owning his own business. During his career, he worked with countless people who became lifelong friends.

Bill was proud of his Irish heritage and was a previous member of the AOH, president of the Gaelic Society and served as the Grand Marshal of the 10th Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day Parade. He spent countless hours researching and documenting family ancestry, dating back generations, adding to the tree as his family grew. He was also a proud member of the American Legion Post 290.

With his family and friends in tow, Bill loved to travel and spend time visiting new places all over the world and couldn’t resist a trip to a warmer climate. Some of his happiest times were spent on the beach with his wife, children and friends. In his free time, he loved to cook and entertain, as well as spending countless hours planting new gardens on his property. In recent years, his greatest joy came from spending time with his grandkids, who lovingly called him “Pee Paw.”

To Bill, if you were a friend, you were his family and if you asked him how he was doing, you would expect to hear “I can’t remember being better.”

Bill is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharyn McNally Chrystal, whom he married August 10, 1974; daughter, Cailyn Chrystal (Ryan) of Cornersburg; two sons, MacKenzie (Jordann) Chrystal of Canfield and Conor (Alexis) Chrystal of Austintown; two sisters, Elizabeth Chrystal of Youngstown and Susan Chrystal of Woolwich, Maine; four brothers, J. Robert (Barbara) Chrystal of Marco Island, Florida, Pat (Sandy) Chrystal of Youngstown, Pete Chrystal of Chippewa Lake and Jeff (Nora) Chrystal of Liberty; three grandchildren, James, Emmy and Vada Chrystal and his newest grandchild due in February. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, whom he thought of as his own children and numerous friends he considered family.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret “Peggy” Chrystal; brother, Martin Chrystal; nephew, Patrick Chrystal; sister-in-law, Mary Beth Chrystal and in-laws, John and Mary McNally, Barry McNally and Mickey McNally.

A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at The Cleveland Clinic and Ed and Diane Reese, Dr. Demidovich and everyone at Briarfield Place, for their kindness and compassionate care.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 1, 2022, at St. Dominic Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s name can be made to the Cardinal Mooney High School Scholarship Fund, 2545 Erie Street, Youngstown, OH 44507.

