William J. Brennan, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. “Bill” Brennan, 88, of Poland, died Sunday evening, November 29, 2020, at his home.

Bill was born October 26, 1932, in Boston, the son of William J. and Regina (Jennings) Brennan and moved to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in 1945.

Mr. Brennan earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Holy Cross College in Worcester, Massachusetts.

He served our country in the U.S. Army and earned a Master’s of Social Work Degree from Fordham University, where he met his future wife.

He began his career with the United Way of Youngstown in 1961 as a coordinator of mental health programs. He served as a campaign/budget director, then Health and Welfare Council Director and Campaign Manager before becoming the organization’s President and CPO in 1969, a position he held and cherished until retiring in 2002. Mr. Brennan was also a part-time instructor at Youngstown State University for over 30 years in various departments, teaching classes focusing on community and social services.

Bill was a committed and fervent community leader with a passion for the city of Youngstown. Through his 39-year career, he garnered the support of our area’s civic, business and labor leaders and helped to strengthen their commitment to meet the needs of our community. His compassionate concern, dedication and enthusiasm have been an inspiration to many. While at United Way, he served on numerous boards and committees, including Volunteer Services Bureau, Leadership Youngstown, Hospice, FEMA, Children & Family First, Catholic Charities and the YMCA.After retiring, he increased his already active community involvement, including but not limited to the Mahoning County Juvenile Court Advisory Board, the VA, Hospice, SCORE, Poland Food Pantry, St. Elizabeth’s meals on wheels and as a board member and trustee of the Youngstown YMCA.

He was an active member of Holy Family Church.

He is survived by his wife, the former Lori Ferguson, whom he married August 26, 1961; two daughters, Jeannie (Sandro) Marchionda of Cincinnati and Anne Marie (Jeff) Raymer of Poland; three sons, William J. III (Donna) Brennan of Virginia Beach, Ted (Julie) Brennan of Poland and Michael (Jami) Brennan of Canton; a sister, Anne Carolan of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania and 12 grandchildren, Nick, Daniel, Alex, Billy (Amber), Amy, Brian, Jack, Patrick, Matthew, Jay, Grace and Ellie.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Holy Family Church.

Because of the current health threat caused by the coronavirus the Brennan family, the church and funeral home staff will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol.

There are no open calling hours.

If you are unable to attend, Bill’s family understands and thanks you for your prayers.

In lieu flowers the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to either the Poland Food Pantry or the Holy Family Church memorial fund.

Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.