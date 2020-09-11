William H. Hankey, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Hankey, 82, died peacefully Wednesday morning, Septmber 9, 2020, at Humility House in Austintown.

William was born June 21, 1938, in Butler, Pennsylvania., the son of William H. and Frances May (Hockenberry) Hankey.

Bill served his country in the Army.

He later worked as a tile setter at B & I Management Co. until his retirement.

He is survived by a son, William J. (Kristen) Hankey of Huron; a stepson, James (Brandee) Osso of Austintown; two sisters, Barbara Cox of Austintown and Kathy (Jim) Turnbull of Florida; a brother, Robert (Barbara) Hankey of Austintown and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Jaxon and William Hankey, Jr.; two sisters, Geneva Peck and Nancy Wingle and a brother, Thomas Hankey.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Friends may call Saturday, September 12 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 2:00 – 4:45 p.m., where a funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

