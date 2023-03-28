YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Cunningham, Jr., 74, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Bill was born August 14, 1948.

He grew up in East Liverpool and attended East Liverpool High School, from where he graduated in 1966. He continued his education at Youngstown State University, where he was a proud member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He graduated from YSU with his degree in business administration in 1972.

He worked as a loyal employee of the clerk of courts office in Youngstown for nearly 30 years.

Bill had a passion for golf; he was once an avid player and always maintained his love of the game. He also loved dogs, especially his beloved Missy and his granddogs, Sasha and Phoebe.

Bill is survived by his two daughters, Kerry Cunningham and Shelby Ruth (Evan Smith) Cunningham and his brother, Tim (Karen) Cunningham.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and William H. Cunningham, Sr.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, 4303 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 29 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.