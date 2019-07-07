William F. Yurcich, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Yurcich, 54, formerly of Struthers, died at his home in Cleveland on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Friends and family may call on Wednesday, July 10, at 10:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A prayer service will begin at 10:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior (St. Nicholas) Church, Struthers.

Bill, the son of Lawrence (deceased) and Ruth (Lind) Yurcich, was born September 15, 1964.

He was a graduate of Saint Nicholas grade school, Cardinal Mooney High School, the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and Youngstown State University.

He was a talented artist whose commissioned work often reflected his love of music and animals; especially his dogs. Throughout his career, Bill worked as an artist at several graphic design businesses, most recently at Epic Signs and Graphics, Inc. in Cleveland.

Bill is survived by his mother, Ruth Yurcich of Struthers; sister, Mary Lind Crowe (Joseph) of Pepper Pike, Ohio; brother, Regis Yurcich of New Jersey and nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Crowe, Katie Dong (Matt), Patrick Crowe, Emily Yurcich and Andrew Yurcich and his aunt, Mary Catherine Yurcich.

Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home and Cremation Services.