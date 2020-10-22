William F. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Jones, 79, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at his home, with his loving family by his side.

He was born April 1, 1941, in North Lima, to William and Ethel Hargate Jones.

William worked as a steelworker at Steel Door.

William is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandra Jones, whom he married April 2, 1960; his daughter, Linda (Ron) Wilson of Niles; two sons, Bill (Peggy) Jones of Canfield and Michael (Angie) Jones of Wisconsin; his sister, Darlene (Larry) Kephart of Austintown; his brother, Fred (Brenda) Jones of Virginia; 11 grandchildren, Tony Fusco, Billy (Lynn) Jones, Jessica (Justin) Edwards, Jamie Fusco, Kelly (Tyller) Shonce, Michael Jones, Micaela Ross Jones, Kaiden Jones, Ian Jones, Nora Jones and Jolie Jones; eight great-grandchildren; his good friend, Helen Irving and his two dogs, Snickers and Ellie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandy Brainard; his brothers, Mike Gracan, Jim Jones and Jack Jones and his grandson, Jack Jones.

A celebration of William’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

