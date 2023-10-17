NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, William “Bill” Felton Doliber, Jr., 90, went to be with God and with his beloved wife and daughter.

Bill was born November 6, 1932, to William F. Sr. and Mary Harris Doliber, in Marblehead, Massachusetts, where the Dolibers have lived since the early 1600s.

In 1950, Bill graduated from Marblehead High School, where he was class president; member of the National Honor Society; a multi-year varsity football letterman; and a North Shore All-Star.

Bill graduated in 1954 from Rutgers University, where he was cadet Colonel commanding the Army ROTC regiment, Scabbard & Blade; a multi-year varsity football letterman; head chapel usher, “Who’s Who in American Colleges;” and was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity.

In 1953, Bill married his college sweetheart and true love of his life, Caroline L. Boyenton. They had four wonderful children and were happily married for 65-plus years, until Caroline’s death in June 2019.

Bill served his country in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where he was the company commander of his base’s honor company, and head coach of the award-winning regimental football team.

Bill’s 43-year business career was in the construction equipment industry, as a nationally known executive who contributed to the growth and success of three companies through his strong team building. He was an active member of a number of industry associations.

For over 20 years, after retiring, Bill was a dedicated business mentor for SCORE and enjoyed teaching economics for Junior Achievement at seven local high schools. Additionally, he was a devoted Mason for over 50 years.

Left to remember Bill are his sons, William E. (Kathryn) Doliber of Manteo, North Carolina, Richard A. (Teri) Doliber of Freedom, Pennsylvania, and James E. (Elizabeth) Doliber of Danville, California; his grandchildren, Brian (Kelly) Doliber, Joseph F. (Jennifer) McGrath, Shane (Alyssa) McGrath, Parker (Andrea) Doliber, Hunter (Heather) Doliber, and McKenna Doliber (Nick) Lombardi; and his great-grandchildren, Grayson and Hudson McGrath, Hailey and Emily McGrath, and Peyton Doliber.

Also, surviving are his brothers, Donald (Linda) Doliber and David (Chris Male) Doliber; sister-in-law, Karen Doliber; and his brother-in-law, Bill (Jean) Boyenton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Caroline; his daughter, Nancy; his grandsons, James McGrath and Adam Doliber and his brother, John.

The Doliber family would also like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the loving care and friendships from the staff and residents at Marion Living Center, Assumption Village, and Hospice of the Valley, and the strong friendships at South Range High School. We are eternally grateful for the love and care from Cynthia Cash, Cathie Hunter, and Maureen McQuillan.

A private memorial service for family and friends will be planned for 2024 in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

