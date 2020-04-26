William D O’Neil, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — William “Bill” D. O’Neil, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born on October 26, 1931, in Youngstown, to parents, John and Cecelia O’Neil.

He was a lifelong Youngstown resident.

Bill was a graduate of Rayen High School class of 1949 and quickly went on to enlist in the U.S. Navy in 1950.

He married Frances Mary Schulick on May 25, 1957, at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers. Together they raised ten children.

He retired from Tamarkins as a warehouse supervisor in 1991, an occupation which he loved and in which he was well respected.

He was active in the Youngstown Cursillo Movement for many years.

Bill was known for his quick wit and infectious sense of humor, always filling a room with smiles and laughter, which brought him abundant joy.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Mary, on the same date, April 22, 30 years ago; his daughter, Mary Janine “Jan” O’Neil-Hamilton; his brother, Jack O’Neil; his son-in-law, Daniel Cracium.

Left to cherish his memory are his nine children, Lyn (John) Knox of Lake Norman, North Carolina., Shelly (Ed) LaRosa of Sylvania, Kathie (Phil) Wright of Fredonia, New York, William (Mike) O’Neil of Dallas, Texas, Laurie (Rob) Hamiliton of Orlando, Florida, Danielle (Dave) Huffman of Sarasota, Florida and Sheri Slaina, Wendy O’Neil and Colleen O’Neil, all of Youngstown. Bill also will be deeply missed by his 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Bill’s family wishes to thank the staff at Assumption Village of North Lima for their excellent care and long-standing support.

Due to current times, private services were held on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home Poland Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke Church.

Bill was laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Mahoning Valley Second Harvest.

