POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William D. Chipps, 62, passed away Tuesday evening, February 14, 2023 at his home surrounded by family .



He was born April 14, 1960, in Youngstown, a son of the late William and Freda Lipscomb Chipps.



William graduated from Struthers High School in 1978.

From 1982 to 1988, he served his country in the United States Air Force.

William was employed by B&B Contractors as a laborer.

In his free time, William enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time in the mountains of Pennsylvania. His greatest love was his time spent with his granddaughter.



William is survived by his wife, JoAnn DiGenova Chipps, whom he married November 6, 1981; his two children, William Chipps of Youngstown and Nicole (Robert) Polen of Columbiana; granddaughter, Alivia Polen; five siblings, Danny (Dee) Chipps of New Middletown, Marilyn (Jack) Yurko of Boardman, Vicki Hutch of New Middletown, Paula Zimmerman of Austintown and Debbie (Gary) Parella of N. Middletown; mother-in-law, Rachele DiGenova of Youngstown; sisters-in-law, Kimberly (Gene) Clayton of Poland and Toni DiGenova of Struthers and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Nick DiGenova; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Zimmerman and Jerry Hutch and a nephew, Geno Clayton.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior, St. Nicholas Church.

Burial will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes.

