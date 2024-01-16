

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William D. Brundage, 55, passed away on January 15, 2024, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born on November 25, 1968, in Youngstown.

William graduated from Chaney High School.

After graduation, he went on to become a Marine serving from 1987 to 1993. He displayed unwavering dedication and courage in serving his country.

He then embarked on a fulfilling career as a safety manager for Ultium Cells, where he tirelessly worked to ensure the well-being of his colleagues.

William had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He found solace on the golf course and embraced any opportunity to connect with nature. Pets held a special place in William’s heart, and his beloved dog Casper brought him immeasurable joy. Although Casper passed away in 2013, the memories they shared continued to hold a tender spot in his heart.

William’s true joy came from the time he spent with his loved ones. He adored his grandchildren and cherishing every moment he had with them.

In addition to his grandchildren, William left behind a loving family who will forever cherish his memory. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Crawford Brundage, whom he married on October 13, 2019; his mother, Beverly (Harry) Perdue of Austintown; two sons, Billy (Nicole) Brundage of Poland and Zack Brundage of Columbiana; step-daughter, Crystal (Fiancé, Anthony) Long of Deerfield; step-son, Joe (Taylor) Prox of Port Orchard WA; sister, Michelle (Harry) Watkins of Pennsylvania; and his grandchildren, Madison, Lillian, and Liam.



William was preceded in death by his father, David Brundage.

Visitation will be held at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel on Monday January 22, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by the funeral service from 12:00 p.m.





