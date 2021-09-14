William Cleary, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. William J. Cleary, Jr., 89, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Liberty Health Care Center.

William was born May 23, 1932, in Youngstown, the son of William J. Cleary and Ruth Landahl Cleary.

He graduated from Ursuline High School in 1950 and subsequently from Georgetown University and New York Medical College.

He was an intern at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown and a resident at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

William practiced internal medicine in Youngstown from 1961 through 1997.

He was a member of the American College of Physicians, American Medical Association, Ohio Medical Association and Mahoning County Medical Society.

William was a longtime member of the Youngstown Country Club, the Rockwell Springs Trout Club and the Youngstown Rotary Club. He was also a member of St. Edwards Parish Council, Catholic Charities Regional Society Board, Mahoning Valley Historical Society Board, Salvation Army Advisory Board, Park Vista Advisory Board, Ohio Living Board and the Association Neighborhood Center Board.

William was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Michael.

He is survived by his brothers, Robert Cleary of Youngstown and Joseph Cleary of Ridgefield, Connecticut and his nephew, Joseph, Jr. of Buffalo, New York.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at St. Edward Church. Family and friends may call for one hour prior to Mass, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

The family requests that any memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Edward Church, or to the charity of their choice.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

