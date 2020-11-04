William C. Losiewicz, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Bill” C. Losiewicz, 70, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Fox Run Manor.

He was born August 4, 1950, in Youngstown, to the late Frank and Rose (Balogh) Losiewicz.

Bill married Denise Marie Pautot October 14, 1972 and she preceded him in death June 5, 2006.

Bill is survived by his two sons, Bill (Donna) Losiewicz of Findlay and Dr. Ronald Losiewicz of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; three grandchildren, Abigail and Brady Losiewicz, both of Findlay and Alia Losiewicz of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and his brother, Frank (Joan) Losiewicz of Bastrop, Texas. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Scruffie.

He graduated in 1968 from Struthers High School.

Bill worked for more than 35 years as a car hauler for Anchor Motor Freight, Leaseway Motorcar Transport and Penske during his career in Lordstown.

Bill also enjoyed spending his free time with his family and friends. He always looked forward to his annual camping trip to MVCHPA’s annual Fall Festival with his high school friend, Sam Tablack.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Fox Run Manor for the care and patience they provided him in his last days. They would also like to thank Dr. Hollis and his staff for their care during his years in Findlay.

Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Higgins Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44515. A prayer service will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Avenue, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

