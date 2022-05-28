YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Bernard Smaltz, 91, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Born on November 26, 1930 to Robert and Adeline Bernard Smaltz, he was a graduate of Ursuline High School in 1948, where he was a four year starter on the football team. Bill then attended St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania and St. Mary Seminary in Cleveland.

He was ordained a catholic priest in 1956. Rev. Fr. Smaltz served as an assistant pastor at St. Mary parish in Massillon and at St. Edward parish in Youngstown. While he was assistant diocesan director of family life, he started the family camping program at Father Kane Camp. He served as resident chaplain at St. Mary Home for the Aged and as diocesan cursillo movement director.

In 1970, Fr. Smaltz spearheaded a community drive to help a local family of 12 who had tragically lost their house in a fire. His efforts were successful in furnishing the family with a new home.

He then became chaplain at Walsh College and was appointed assistant Newman director at YSU. He left the priesthood in 1974 and married the former Noreen “Reeny” Sullivan.

Bill then attended Kent State University and obtained a Master’s Degree in Sciology/Corrections.

He became the program coordinator of Mahoning County Committee on Alcoholism, followed by vice president of Planning and Development at Windsor House Incorporated. He moved on to become executive director of Assumption Nursing Home and ultimately retired as executive director, at age 74, for Community Skilled Nursing Centre.

Bill and Reeny were blessed with four sons whom he cherished dearly.

He was an avid sports fan, highlighted by his love for the Cleveland Browns. He had a great appreciation of nature and ultimately dedicated the majority of his life to his family. He thoroughly enjoyed attending all of his sons’ sporting events and was immensely proud of their accomplishments.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert “Bob” and brother-in-law, John Ewashko (Beverlee).

Left to cherish his memory are his soulmate, Reeny; sons, Bill (Tonii Campbell), Daniel (Angie Capp), Rob (Angie Billman) and Scott. He was blessed with five wonderful grandchildren, Billy, Declan, Kellan, Kenley and Adeline. He also leaves his sister, Beverlee and brother, Don (Janice Verdinek) and sister-in-law, Patricia Smaltz-Thomas Harrington.

Family and friends will be received from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Ave, Austintown, OH 44515.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Parish, 4545 New Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

In lieu of flowers, the family is humbly requesting support for funeral services and donations can be made to the immediate family for Reeny.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William “Bill” Smaltz, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.