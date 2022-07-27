YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the death of William “Bill” Mansourzadeh. He passed away on July 12, 2022 surrounded by his wife, Robin, and his father-in-law, Dr. Peter T. Betras.



Bill attended the Fisher Technical Institute in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where he studied Diesel Mechanics.

He always loved working with pizza, so he started managing pizza establishments.

He met his wife, Robin, at Little Jimmy’s Pizza, near Youngstown State University campus. They quickly became inseparable.

After ten years of working in management, Bill went to truck driving school and obtained a Class A Commercial Driver’s License. He then became a truck driver. He thoroughly enjoyed driving a truck and all it entailed.

Bill had a zest for life, an engaging personality and jovial sense of humor. He found ways to infuse humor in all he did. His passions included spending quality time with his wife, interacting with his nephews, Hendrix and Adlai Nadeja, painting, assembling and flying RC airplanes, driving and talking about everything to do with Ford Mustangs, having bonfires at his house, making soap, playing with his cats, Ricky and Mocha, listening to various types of music, especially Jimmy Buffett, collecting nautical items, and mostly being on the water. Bill adored jet-skiing and boating, often referring to it as his “happy place.” Many people often say he was the “life of the party,” and he truly was. Bill and Robin spent 27 years together and enjoyed many different blissful adventures together.



He is survived by his parents, Jalaladin (Jay) and Faye Mansourzadeh, his sister, Sohila Phelps, his brother, Sassan Mansourzadeh, his daughter, Jasmine Mansourzadeh, his grandchildren, Aelita and Anthony (AJ) Weber, his father-n-law, Dr. Peter T. Betras, his sisters-in-law, Jennifer Leigh-Jones, Tiffany Betras and Alexandra Betras, his nieces, Sequoia, Bodhi and Cedar Leigh-Jones, Abigail Phelps, and nephew, Ethan Phelps.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. A. Mansourzadeh, John T. Martin, and Pauline Perkins Martin.



An island-themed Celebration of Life will be held at Birch Hill Cabin, next to the Lily Pond, in Youngstown, Ohio, on August 4, from 5:00 – 8:00p.m.



The family is asking for thoughts and prayers as they grieve. In lieu of flowers, tributes may take the form of donations and be sent to his wife, Robin, to assist at this time.



Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



