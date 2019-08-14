William “Bill” L. Patton, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” L. Patton died August 13, 2019 after a two year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).

Bill was born in Middletown, New York on December 26, 1940 to the late William L and Doris (Vanderbeek) Patton.

He graduated from Middletown High School in 1958. He then attended Tuft’s University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science and Masters in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

Bill taught Math at Western Reserve High School in Berlin Center from 1963-1974. He retired from the Safety Department at General Motors in 2003 after 25 years.

Bill served in the Army from 1968-1970. He received the Bronze Metal for his service in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged at the rank of Captain.

Bill leaves his wife the former Heidi Strah who he married April 13, 1981 and one son, William Edward.

Bill was a member of the Canfield United Methodist Church.

He was known for his wit and dry sense of humor that he maintained throughout his illness. Bill had many interests including skiing, sailing, golf, traveling (visited all 50 states), and driving his 1995 Corvette. He was fascinated by vocabulary and would often write limericks for his friends. He was an amateur photographer and won several awards at local photography contests.

Calling hours will be Friday August 16, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Funeral services will be at the same location on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Service to be given by Pastor George Lee.

Monetary donations can be made to ALS Clinic (FCP1231) at VA Cleveland 10701 East Blvd, Cleveland, Ohio 4106 or to the ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter 6155 Rockside Rd. #403 Independence, Ohio 44131