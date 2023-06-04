BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Gillenwater, 88, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Briarfield Place.

Born in Virginia, the son of Oscar and Gladys Gillenwater, Bill started working on the family farm at a very young age. There, seeds were planted for a long and strong work ethic.

During his teen years, while visiting family in Ohio, Bill was offered a job and was asked to start the next day. This resulted in 40-plus years of employment with Fisher Body/General Motors as a tool-and-die maker.

A longer and more important union began the day Bill met Patsy, who became his bride of 67-plus years.

Bill enjoyed tending his garden, spending time at his West Virginia hunting camp, traveling with Patsy in their motorhome to attend bluegrass festivals and in later years, wintering in Florida. He loved when the grandkids popped in for a Klondike Bar and his most recent joy was to hold his newly born great-grandchildren. Those who knew Bill knew he loved to share, from his garden produce to his monstrous pots of soups, his resources, his time and his many stories. He was a man true to his word, with an ear-to-ear smile and he will be deeply missed!

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his beloved stepfather, Fred Tomlinson; his siblings, Jim Gillenwater, Jean Rines, FB Tomlinson and Joyce Ledford; his son, Dennis and daughter-in-law, Alva Gillenwater.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patsy; his siblings, Doris Allen, Johnny Tomlinson, Joe Tomlinson, Sue (Lee) Hughes and Janie (Steve) Quiggle; his daughter, Deborah (Bruce) Brocker; daughter-in-law, Chris Gillenwater; grandchildren, Tricia (Chris) Steed, Scott (Veronica) Gillenwater, Laura (Eric) Stevenson, Matthew, Lindsey, Phillip and Michael Brocker, Katie Lawrence, Courtney (Rusty) Hunter, Matthew Lawrence, Jason Walters and Quincy (Kristal) Lawrence; 15 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

“The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and staff at Windsor Estates Assisted Living for excellent care wrapped in love and compassion. You are quite the team, and you are treasured! Thanks also to those at Briarfield Place, where Bill transferred to when he was in need of specialized care, who went beyond Bill’s medical needs and offered him kindness, friendship and a little laughter. You know who you are!”

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive, Canfield. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any honorary contributions be made to The Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley or the donor’s favorite charity.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Gillenwater, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.