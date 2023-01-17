NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Conroy, 69, passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Bill was born in Youngstown, April 28, 1953, the son of Richard and Kathryn Conroy.

Raised on Youngstown’s west side, Bill graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1971.

He served his country in the United States Navy as a hospital corpsman during the Vietnam era.

He graduated from Youngstown State University with a business degree while working at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Bill co-owned and operated a barber and beauty supply business for many years.

His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Bill is survived by the love of his life, Debra Basista, whom he married July 5, 1985; two children, Michael (Sarah) Conroy of Niles and Caitlin Conroy (Nick Pappas) of Mecca; two grandchildren, Eliza and Finn Conroy; brothers, Tom (LaDene) Conroy of Charleston, South Carolina and Joe (Carolyn) Conroy of Canfield and sister, Marianne (Orin) Wang of Washington, D.C.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dick (Betty) Conroy.

Private services were held at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William “Bill” Conroy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.