NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William B. Weiser, 71, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at his home, with family by his side.

He was born September 28, 1950, in Youngstown, a son of Willis “Bert” and Althea Dunker Weiser.

He received an associate degree from Cornell University.

William was a Navy veteran. As a member of the United States Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the Navy Seabees, he served in the Vietnam War.

A proud veteran, William was a member of the VFW, American Legion, DAV, Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle Club and Loyal to the Cause 24 Hour Vigil.

William is survived by his wife, Linda (McCammon) Weiser, whom he married on June 30, 1972; daughters, Teri (Jerry) Phillips of Lisbon and Charlene (Matt) Sias of Lisbon; son, Scott (Selena) Weiser of Lisbon; sister, Joyce (Jim) Perkins; brother, James Weiser; sister-in-law, Bev Weiser; seven grandchildren, Kaylyn Phillips, Tori Ratkovich, Hayley Phillips, twins, Wyatt and Hunter Sias, Riley Sias and Scarlett Weiser and great-grandson, Colt Phillips.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Weiser.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive. Calling hours will be held from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., two hours prior to the service.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.