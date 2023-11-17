AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Sloan, Jr., 96, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the Hospice House surrounded by his family.

Bill was born August 16, 1927, in Youngstown, the son of the late William A. and Martha Thoresen Sloan.

He graduated in 1945 from East High School.

He was a Charter Member of Grace Lutheran Church in Austintown.

Bill served in the U.S. Army Cavalry, at the rank of sergeant, while stationed in Germany.

He owned and operated S&S Elevator Company, with his sons beginning in 1965, until his retirement in 2014.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Emilia Cua Sloan; his children, William A. (Barbara) Sloan III and Shirley A. Sloan, both of Austintown; daughter-in-law, Faye Sloan of Austintown; six grandchildren, William A. Sloan IV, Sheila (Michael) Kapics, Lisa (Dave) George, Rebecca (Thomas) Alexander, Teddi (Ryan) Reese and Kari (Mike) Duponty and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Ted R. Sloan and four sisters, Shirley M. Sloan, Martha Taylor, Mary Thomas and Sally Cappy.

He enjoyed his loving family, Ohio State Football and Youngstown State Football and attending his grandchildren’s activities.

Family and friends may call 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 12:30 p.m., Monday, November 20, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

