William A. Mullarkey, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Mullarkey, 71, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at his residence, with his loving family by his side, after a one-year battle with cancer.

He was born November 18, 1948, in Youngstown to Thomas and Mary Rita (Riley) Mullarkey.

Bill graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1967.

He was a proud Eagle Scout.

Bill then served his country in the Army during Vietnam from 1968 to 1971.

He completed his professional training as a machinist and worked for Compco Industries for 36 years. After his retirement, he did maintenance repair for Cocoa’s Pizza. He also served as a member of the New Waterford Village Council for the past 18 years.

He was a past member of VFW Post 93 of Youngstown and a current member of American Legion Post 290 of Columbiana.

Mr. Mullarkey was a former member of St. Dominic Church in Youngstown and a current member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Parish in Columbiana.

Bill is survived by his wife, Marguerite (Solic) Mullarkey, whom he married December 18, 1996; his daughter, Jennifer Lynn (Bryan) Danks of Austintown; his son, William M. Mullarkey of Austintown; his sister, Catherine Sue Renneker of Florida; two stepsons, Kenneth (Judy) Eisenbraun of Salem and Christopher (Sara) Eisenbraun of Lisbon; four grandchildren, Aaron King, Allysia, Morgan and Elizabeth Mullarkey; two nieces and five nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Thomas F. and James M. Mullarkey.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Jude.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

