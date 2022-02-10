AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne D. Miller, 66, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.



Wayne was born December 21, 1955 in Youngstown, the son of O.V. and Lillian Huskins Miller.



He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and worked as a carpenter remodeling homes.



Wayne was always working or doing something around the house. He thoroughly enjoyed working and loved using his skills to help others. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his family.



Wayne is survived by his wife, the former Juanita Bivens, whom he married May 13, 1977; two daughters, Crystal Youngblood and Nicole Miller, both of Austintown; son, Shaun Miller of Brookfield; two sisters, Brenda J. Miller of Youngstown and Karen Freed of Bradenton, Florida; sister-in-law, Jane Miller; two grandchildren, Mikel and Merrick Miller and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard D. Miller.



There will be a memorial service at Bethel Assembly of God at a later date.



Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

