AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter William Foltz, 83, died Friday January 12, 2024, following an extended illness of lung cancer.

Walter was born on January 11, 1941, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Frank and Flavia (Leget) Foltz.

Upon graduating from Chaney High School in 1960, he entered the U.S. Air Force and served in Vietnam in 1965 and 1966. He was medically retired in 1968 from Eglin AFB, Florida.

Walter graduated from Youngstown State University in 1974.

He was Boy Scout Leader of Troop 72 at the Methodist church on Mahoning Ave., in Youngstown from 1970 to 1973. He was employed by the Boy Scouts in Ashtabula, Ohio as a District Executive in 1975. He then became a National Service Officer in 1976 with the Disabled American Veterans in Cleveland, Ohio and retired as Office Manager of the Cincinnati, Ohio office in 1993 after almost 18 years of service. He became a Life Member of the DAV in 1969.

Walter was an avid golfer, animal lover, and he enjoyed traveling. He loved driving all types of automobiles.

Walter is survived by his wife, Angeline Delores Jeswald Mikolay Foltz whom he married on July 20, 1972; stepchildren, David (Judy) Mikolay and Dennis Mikolay, both who reside in Cincinnati and Diane (Alec) Pacella, of Lakewood, Ohio; 10 step-grandchildren, six great step-grandchildren, sister, Jacqueline M. Wray and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his step-son, Daniel Mikolay; sister, Beverly Foltz-Lehn and her husband, William, as well as brother-in-law Thomas Wray.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Walter’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Briarfield Manor for their care and compassion.

Memorial donations may be made to the Akron Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

