YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter M. Mootz, 50, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born August 6, 1971, in Youngstown, a son of the late Walter and Carolyn DePietro Mootz.

Walter loved music, especially his all-time favorites, Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond. Walter loved to travel, visiting Graceland several times, Geneva-on-the Lake and Las Vegas. Walter enjoyed amusement parks and casino trips.

Walter loved working at Pizza Joe’s, where he worked for several years making people smile and laugh. He also worked at Joe Gallagher’s Lunch Bucket.

He enjoyed watching Steelers games with his best buddy, Jimmy Sutman. Walter lived for people, making the world brighter day-by-day. He lived life the way he wanted, with love, laughter and music.

The family would personally like to thank Purple Cat and Isle for love and companionship over the years to assist him in living his best life.

He leaves his sister, Nicole Walton of Texas; brother, Fredrick (Missy Dill) Mootz of Boardman; his niece, Paige Dill and nephews, Gavin Dill and Allen Michael Carter.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Walter’s family. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.