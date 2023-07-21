GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter A. Krygowski passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 20, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother.

Walter was born November 19, 1953, the son of Anthony M. Krygowski and Esther Dellagnea Krygowski. He lived in Girard, Ohio all of his life.

He was a proud 1972 graduate of Girard High School. He was lifelong friends with many of his Girard classmates and recently celebrated his 50th class reunion. Walter earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from YSU in 1977 and a Master’s Degree in Engineering from GMI in 1991.

Walter worked for 40 years as an engineer at Delphi in Warren, Ohio and six years at the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority as a project manager.

He loved woodworking and construction, spending much of his life renovating and building houses, including his family home. He enjoyed working on machines of any kind and believed he could fix anything from cars to toasters to lawn mowers (and most of the time, he was right). He loved gardening and was a longtime member of Jubilee Gardens, where he served as Vice President. At the drop of a hat, he would help anyone with any project, including yard work, tutoring, and home repair. He was a proud Ursuline High School parent, volunteering for many years calling Bingo and serving as the chairman of the 250 Club. He will always be remembered for his kindness and generosity.

Walter cherished the love of his life, Mary, his devoted wife of almost 45 years. Together, they built a strong foundation of love and raised five beautiful children, Katie, Sarah, Anthony, Emily and Molly. Walter’s family, children and grandchildren were the most important things in his life, and he never missed an opportunity to support them. Words cannot express the love that Walter had for his family.

Walter is survived by his wife, Mary Moran Krygowski; his children, Katie (Mike) Homer, Sarah (Nick) Cooper, Anthony (Sarah Stafford) Krygowski, Emily (Jonathon) Ramey and, Molly (Adam Sheppard) Krygowski; his grandchildren, Jack, Annalise, Benjamin and Lily Homer, Nicholas and Lucy Cooper and Genevieve Ramey; his brother, Raymond (Nancy) Krygowski; his sister, Elaine Stredney; his sisters-in-law, Karen Reardon, Grace (Terri McConnell) Moran and, Re (Rick) Ryznar and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Florence Moran; his father-in-law, Martin Moran and his brothers-in-law, Martin Moran, Kevin Moran and William Reardon.

Family and friends may call on Monday, July 24, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, 4303 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown.

Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the funeral home, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Catholic Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley/ St.Elizabeth Internal Medicine Patient Fund, 7676 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Condolences can be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

