POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. Stewart, 92, died peacefully Sunday, August 20, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Virginia was born November 29, 1931 in Youngstown, the daughter of George and Florence Holton Wichert.

She graduated in 1949 from Springfield High School where she sang in the choir.

Virginia married James C. Stewart March 3, 1951 and moved to Poland.

Virginia was a homemaker but she did work from home as a secretary to her husband’s construction company, Stewart Brothers of Poland, Ohio.

She was a member of Poland Presbyterian Church for over 50 years.

She enjoyed membership in the Springmaids garden club and served a term as president.

She enjoyed bowling and participated in both women’s and couples leagues. Virginia enjoyed family trips to Florida and summers at their Lake Tomahawk home.

Virginia and her husband could be found at all of their grandchildren’s sports activities cheering them on.

Virginia leaves her sons, James (Barbara) of Lake Milton and Terry (Laurie) of Berlin Center; grandsons, Trevor and Troy of Poland; great-grandchildren, Logan Stewart of Niles and Carolyn Stewart of Salem. She also leaves her loving sister Nina (David) Parker of Columbiana and nephew, Matt (Nancy) Parker of Negley and many other family members.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James in 2017; brothers, Robert and William Wichert and nephew, Timothy Wichert.

As per her wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services. Immediate family members have gathered in her memory.

Family appreciation goes out to Ed and Diane Reese and the terrific staff at the Inn at Ironwood for making Virginia feel truly at home. The family would also like to thank the amazing physicians and nursing staff at Mercy Health Boardman 6 South for their exemplary care given Virginia and Hospice of the Valley for their compassion during her final hours.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney, American Heart Association or Stand up to Cancer in Virginia’s name.

Professional arrangements were handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.