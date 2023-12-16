YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia L. Howley, 66, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital in the presence of her loved ones.

She was born on September 8, 1957, in Youngstown to the late Jack and Jean Mitchell Jones.

After graduating from Ursuline High School, she went on to attend YSU, where she studied accounting.

Virginia’s career as a private home healthcare aide spanned several decades, during which she touched the lives of countless individuals and their families. Beyond her professional life, Virginia had a love for animals, especially her dogs, Braddy and Magic, who preceded her in death. Additionally, she also enjoyed horse racing.

Virginia’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Jones-Albrezat of Youngstown; son, Brendan A.(Kathleen Boylan) Gilmartin of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Brendan A. Gilmartin Jr., and Claudia Albrezat brought immeasurable happiness into Virginia’s life. She also leaves behind a sister, Jeannie Jones of Youngstown; and two brothers, Richard (Clara) Jones of Youngstown and Jack (Bernadette) Jones of Austintown.

Virginia deeply mourned the loss of her sister Janet Jones and her longtime partner, Brendan J. Gilmartin.

Family and friends may call Tuesday from 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Columba Church, where a funeral mass will follow at 10:00 am.

Arrangements are entrusted to Higgins Reardon Funeral Homes

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the family to assist them through this difficult time.

