AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Benedetto-Boldt, 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at her home, Wednesday evening, April 26, 2023.

She was born in Youngstown, the daughter of Antonio and Carmella Zappatelli Arcaro.

Virginia was a 1952 graduate of Chaney High School.

She had worked as the credit union manager at Hynes Industries and as the manager for Southside Hospital Credit Union.

Virginia was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and will be remembered as a wonderful hostess and friend.

Virginia leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Lowell Boldt; and children, William V. Benedetto, Susan (Victor) Calautti and Nancy Benedetto. She was a loving grandmother to Vincent (Tori) Calautti, Anthony Calautti, Matthew Manolukas, Dr. T.J. Manolukas and his wife, Dr. Brittany Kasturiarachi, Dr. Sarah Manolukas and Julia Manolukas and her great-granddaughter, Gabriella Calautti. Virginia also leaves to cherish her memory, Kurt (Beth) Boldt; and grandchildren, Grayson, Oliver and Liam Boldt.

Her first husband, Vincent J. Benedetto, preceded her in death.

In addition to her first husband, she was preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023, and 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Prayers will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Boulevard, Austintown, OH 44515.

Contributions may be made to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, Salvation Army or the animal charity of the donor’s choice.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 1 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.