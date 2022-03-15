AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violet Virginia (Bish) Theisler passed away at Briarfield at Ashley Circle on Friday, March 11, 2022.



She was born on May 11, 1924, a daughter of Edward and Mary Bish.

She graduated in January of 1943 from East High School.



On October 4, 1944 she married Martin Albert Theisler, who passed away on June 9, 1987.

Also preceding her in death were her sisters, Carrie Bish (as an infant), Ethel Smith and Lucille LaFleme and her brothers, Lawrence, Raymond, Clarence and Walter.



Before she was married and had children, she had worked at the YMCA and Metal Carbides. After staying at home to raise her children, she worked at the Cigar Shop and as an elevator operator for the downtown Mahoning Bank building, retiring in 1984.



She was a long-time member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church and was involved in Sunday School and the WELCA Program (crafts). After her husband’s passing, she joined Zion Lutheran Church in Youngstown to worship with her family. At Zion, she enjoyed working on the Bereavement Committee, serving mercy meals for many years. She always looked forward to the church’s monthly Adult Fellowship Group, “Nooners,” since its inception (November, 2012).



She enjoyed being with family and loved it when her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren visited or called her. She especially loved to play the card game “golf” and the game of Kismet.



She is survived by her four children, Martin (Cheryl) Theisler, Jr. of Austintown, Charles (Phyllis) Theisler of Austintown, Dorothy Downie of Austintown and Robert (Colleen) Theisler of Surprise, Arizona. She also leaves 11 grandchildren, Marcie (James) Beckett, Martin (Marcy) Theisler III, Maureen Thomas, Chrissie (Christopher) Wentz, Michael (Andrea) Theisler, Stephanie (John) Isaac, Dale (Nelly) Downie, Beth Downie, Joel (Amber) Theisler, Rhiannon (Rob) Kirby and Trey (Ashlee) Theisler, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund of Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.



Family and friends may call on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio, where services will begin at 4:00 p.m.



The family would like to thank the members of Zion Lutheran Church for their prayers and support and extend our appreciation for the love shared and care provided to their mother both at Victoria House at Ashley Place for the past almost four years and Briarfield at Ashley Circle, where she was cared for following her fall in February.



Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.