Viola Rullie Martin Sainato, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Viola Rullie Martin Sainato, 99, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, surrounded by her family, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home.

Viola was born April 30, 1921, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Amy Barber Rullie.

She was a 1939 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and worked for the family business, Libby’s Restaurant, as the manager.

Viola was a charter member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and had been a member of St. Christine Church for many years.

Viola’s life revolved around her family. She enjoyed the times spent around the kitchen table most, especially on Sundays and holidays with her family. She would be the first to tell anyone how blessed she was to have the two greatest sons-in-law, whom she loved dearly.

She was a fabulous cook and baker. Viola always enjoyed cooking late night, early morning breakfasts for her husband and his bandmates after their shows.

Viola’s first husband, William “Cal” Martin, whom she married in 1941, died in 1959. Her second husband, Frank Sainato, whom she married in 1961, died in 2000.

She is survived by her two daughters, Elaine (George) Sletvold of Canfield and Judy (Jim) Gerlach of Boardman; stepdaughter, Helen Sainato Tepfer and her children, Michael Tepfer and Christopher Hopper; grandchildren, Carrie (Mark Hagan), Gina (Tom) Titus and Jason (Jacci) Ferenczy Sletvold; great-grandchildren, Abby and James Hagan, Tommy, Nick and Cameron Titus and Vincent Sletvold and many nieces and nephews.

Viola was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Eleanor Bassett and two brothers, Bernie Rullie and Libby Rullie.

Because of the current situation surrounding COVID-19, the family held a private Mass at St. Christine Church.

The family feels so blessed to have had their mother for as long as they did. They are especially grateful for the staff at Hampton Woods Nursing Home and Crossroads Hospice for the care and compassion given to Viola.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.

