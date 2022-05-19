YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent P. Vega, 55, passed away Wednesday, May 18 after a long battle with Muscular Dystrophy.



He was born February 28, 1967 in Youngstown Ohio, a son of the late Albert L. and Pamela J. Wilkie Vega; grandson of the late Nicholas and Dorothy Saker Alexander.



Vince was a 1985 graduate of Chaney High School and received an associates degree in Electrical Engineering from ITT Technical Institute.

He retired as a press operator from GM Lordstown.

Vince was an avid Miami Dolphins fan and would often refer to football as his “first love”. If you ever needed help with your fantasy football lineup Vinnie was your guy – winning several Fantasy Football leagues each year. He enjoyed collecting sports cards and Roberto Clemente memorabilia.



Vince is survived by his daughter, Cassandra Vega of New York City, New York; a brother, David (Colleen) Vega of Austintown; a niece, Jacqueline Vega; a nephew, David Vega, Jr. and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Family and friends may call Friday, May 20, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, May 21, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow visitation on Saturday, May 21, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation at https://mda.donordrive.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.