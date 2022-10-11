CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent H. English, 76, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 10:54 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

He was born on November 11, 1945 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Earl Vincent English and Virginia Mae (Fortney) Down.

He married the love of his life, Lorraine R. (Good) English on September 22, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois and she survives.

Vincent worked for Granite City Steel with 30 years of dedicated service as a steelworker until his retirement with U.S. Steel.

The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Following his return from the war, he served a year on burial duties for heroes coming home.

He enjoyed his days of tending to his yard, loved being on his tractor and cherished his family.

In addition to his beloved wife of 57 years, he is survived by his three children, Vincent L. English and fiancé, Jerrie Hatch of Glen Carbon, Terri L. LePage of Mesa, Arizona and Carol D. English of Houston, Texas; seven grandchildren, Jared Oyler, Vincent G. and wife, Si English, Chelsea English, Britney LePage, Joelle LePage, Mariah Guerrero and Cierra Guerrero; a brother, David L. English of Phoenix, Arizona; a sister, Gloria J. and husband, Lee Cowan of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania; nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

In addition to his beloved parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine A. Sipe Kelley.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, 4303 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown, Ohio on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until time of a procession at 9:30 a.m. to Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield, Ohio for a 10:00 a.m. funeral service and military honors.

In lieu of floral tributes, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the American Heart Association.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vincent H. English, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 12, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.