CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vilma M. “Val” Wilthew, age 90, of Canfield, died Thursday, January 19, 2023.

She was born July 23, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Alexander and Lillian Chitarovich Luteran.

Val was a graduate of South High School and had worked at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and the former Strouss department store, before beginning her lifelong job as a homemaker and raising her children.

She was a longtime member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Canfield.

She enjoyed tennis and golf, playing in several area leagues. Through the years, she enjoyed traveling, as well as attending her grandchildren’s activities.

Her husband, Robert M. Wilthew, whom she married on June 23, 1951, died April 23, 2013.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Richard) Tanferno of Davidson, North Carolina; two sons, Robert M. (Lois) Wilthew of Vancouver, Washington and Scott A. (Kay) Wilthew of Mason, Michigan; a brother, James (Marilyn) Luteran of Olmsted Falls, Ohio and three grandchildren, Kelly (Gabe) Houpt, Christopher Tanferno and Connor Tanferno.

The family would also like to sincerely thank Jim Post for his love, companionship and care of our mother during the nine years they were together.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Friends and family may call between 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, with a prayer service immediately following, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44406.

Contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to either the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515, or the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center, 1044 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vilma Wilthew, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 24 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.