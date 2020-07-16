Victoria Schengeli, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria Schengeli, 91, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Austintown Healthcare Center.

She was born in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Rose Schengeli.

Victoria was a 1947 graduate of East High School and was a member of their National Honor Society.

She was employed by Truscon for many years in the clerical department.

She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Columba Cathedral.

She was an avid drawer, enjoyed crocheting and had a love for cats.

Victoria is survived by a sister and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers and a nephew.

Private family services were held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

