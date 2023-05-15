POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria A. “Vicki” Laczo, 76, passed away early Saturday morning, May 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.



She was born September 14, 1946 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Steven and Clara Swierz Ferenchak.



Vicki was a 1964 graduate of Chaney High School.

A talented hairstylist, her career spanned over 50 years. She retired from the Great Escape Salon in Boardman.

Family was everything to Vicki, and she cherished time together with loved ones. Beach vacations together were some of her most beloved memories. She was an amazing cook and loved bringing people together over a good meal. She was also very crafty and was known for her handmade greeting cards, memory photo albums, and other gifts. She especially loved creating entertaining birthday/Christmas gifts for her grandchildren.



Vicki is survived by her husband, Paul J. Laczo, II, whom she married May 24, 1969; two children, Loriann (John) Macko of Rochester, New York and Paul J. (Amy) Laczo, III of Cuyahoga Falls; five grandchildren, Evan Macko, Paul Laczo, IV, Madison Macko, Anna Laczo and William Laczo; and a brother, Steven (Cathy) Ferenchak of Canfield.



Family and friends may call Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 16 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.