Victor Joseph Palma, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor Joseph Palma, 77, of San Francisco, formerly of Youngstown, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in San Francisco.

Victor was born June 20, 1943, in Youngstown, the son of Victor and Eileen Palma.

He was a 1961 graduate of Ursuline High School and later moved to San Francisco.

Vic was known for his zest for life and his free spirit.

He had worked at WKGO Radio in San Francisco and had also served as an advocate and trustee for the homeless through the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Victor loved the city of San Francisco.

As a tribute, his ashes will be scattered over the San Francisco Bay, perhaps with his favorite song, “San Francisco, Open Your Golden Gate,” playing.

Victor is survived by two brothers, Martin (Judy) Palma and Bill (Peggy) Palma; five nieces and nephews and his dear friends, Marcus and Larry.

Local arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes. Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

Plant a tree in memory of Victor by clicking here or to send flowers to Victor’s family, please visit our floral store.