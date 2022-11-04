CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vicki Lee Slutz, 76, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland Ohio, with her family by her side.

Vicki was born on July 19, 1946 in Akron Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Doris Hutchison.

She was a 1964 graduate of Revere High School.

Some of her fondest memories were at the University of Akron where she studied social work.

She was fluent in sign language, loved helping people in need, and had a deep empathy for others.

Vicki worked at a variety of jobs including O’Niel’s department store, and True Photo, but her favorite was Waltz and Company where she worked for her father adjusting insurance. She was very proud to be a Daddy’s girl.

Being a homemaker was Vicki’s true passion in life. She was a loving wife who loved to take care of her daughter, and granddaughter. She cherished family gatherings. No one could decorate a Christmas tree more elegantly than Vicki. She was a perfectionist in all she did.

Vicki enjoyed cooking, decorating, creative projects, true crime books and going to the movies. Most recently she looked forward to visits with family and her grand-dogs.

Vicki will be greatly missed by her husband Richard Slutz; daughter Melody Gladwell; granddaughter Kierstin Gladwell; brother Jay Hutchison; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Vicki’s family requests that memorial donations be sent to Hospice of the Valley.

Funeral arrangements are at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Condolences can be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

