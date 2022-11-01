ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Veronica Grossi, 98, died peacefully Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Altercare Rehabilitation Center in Kent, surrounded by her family.

Veronica was born March 6, 1924, in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Helen Magasich Cvetkovich.

She attended Chaney High School and was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family.

Veronica was a lifelong member of St. Brendan Church, where she served on the Altar and Rosary, Catholic Daughters of America Court 1875 and was a former Eucaristic minister.

She enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing in her spare time. She was also an avid walker and walked many miles in Mill Creek Park. Above all, Veronica loved her family most, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Veronica’s husband, Henry Grossi, whom she married March 2, 1946, died April 8, 2007.

She is survived by her son, Lawrence J. (Cheryl) Grossi of Rootstown; three grandchildren, Lauren (Joe) Persichetti, Kara (Brian) McNamee and Brian (Lauren) Grossi; and eight great-grandchildren, Gemma, Noelle, Connor, Gianna, Harper, Dino, Luca and Kayleigh.

Veronica was also preceded in death by her son, Henry J. Grossi; sister, Ann Venorsky; and four brothers, Joseph, George, Steve and Frank Cvetkovich.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at St. Brendan Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Ave. Youngstown, OH 44509.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

