Vera Pompeii Toriello Schiavone Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vera Pompeii Toriello Schiavone, 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.

Vera was born on April 21, 1921, in Struthers, the ninth child born to Diamanté and Emilio Toriello.

Vera had three passions – Faith, Family and Food. She was a quiet woman who turned faithfully and often to the Lord. When she said she would “pray for you” she did and her family and friends were keenly aware of the power and results of her prayers.

Food and family were most often intertwined. She embraced her Italian heritage and felt most at home in her kitchen cooking and baking, making each meal a memorable feast. Her dream home on Lockwood Boulevard became the center of family life where her extended family gathered frequently on Holy days and holidays. Her recipes for fine meals and a joy-filled life have been passed on to three loving generations.

It was the grocery business that led her to meet the love of her life, Leonard Schiavone, who was her soulmate of 64 years and where they worked together for more than 40 years at Schiavone United Family Foods.

She attended evening classes at Youngstown College, however, her dream of a nursing career was sidelined by World War II, when she was needed to replace her brothers in the family grocery store, Toriello’s Market. Her other passions and caring for others only grew and between long hours at the store, she volunteered at the American Red Cross and gave countless hours of service to aid in the war effort. Her love of America never faltered and her patriotism was evident as she proudly sold poppies, bonds and numerous raffle tickets to support the veterans she loved.

Vera was the devoted mother of Anna Marie Newman (Chris) of Poland, Carmie Buchanan (Buck) of Devon, Pennsylvania, Antionette Schiavone (Hugh Bufkin) of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Len (Deb) of Keller, Texas and Carmine (Lisa) of Havertown, Pennsylvania; the loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren, Erin (Matt), Alexa (Tim), Justin (Laura), Ashley, Casey (Leah), Sara (Freddy), Lil, Josh, Tucker, Emily (Jarrod), Haley (Vince), Ian and Emma; nine great-grandchildren, Ben, Hayes, Jack, Patch, Joseph, Van, Danielle, Quinn and Marus and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Neil, John, Dan and Ray and sisters, Rose Crea, Evelyn Rimedio, Mary Todhunter and Antionette Toriello.

She was a long time member of the Women’s Grocers Association and American Legion Post 301 Women’s Auxiliary.

She and Leonard traveled the world extensively.

She loved to read and proudly kept a running list of all the books she read. In her later years, her most cherished pastime was her phone chats with her family and friends. She made it her mission to remember everyone’s birthday, anniversary, or special event in their life and always stayed connected to family because that was the essence of Vera.

On Easter Sunday, she celebrated her 98th birthday with her family and now, on Ascension Thursday, she has returned to her Heavenly home.

