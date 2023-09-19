NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vera Louise Etzweiler Davidson, 95, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

She was born August 7, 1928 in North Jackson, a daughter of the late Charles and Twyla Christman Etzweiler.

Vera graduated from Jackson-Milton High School in 1946.

She married the love of her life, her husband of 46 years, Duane Davidson, in 1947 and had their only child, Cheryl in 1948.

She had many jobs, she enjoyed working in the dress department at Genevieve’s Department Store in Warren, Sears credit department and Firestone stores for 37 years in sales and service, along with working the election booths.

She was a cheerleader, enjoyed roller skating, ice skating, sled riding and was a catcher in baseball. She loved bowling and was the president of the Try Harder Bowling League for 11 years. She also loved hunting and fishing with her dad and playing cards Saturday nights with her husband, sister, brother-in-law and her friends.

She loved her country and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 737.

Some of her passions were going to the Historical Society meetings, Crime Watch meetings, trustee meetings and the Lunch Bunch.

Vera had a love for her church, First Federated of North Jackson, where she was a greeter for early and late services and enjoyed seeing all who attended. he helped them plant spring flowers, assisted in Vacation Bible School and helped with whatever they needed her for. She made the gravy for the church’s lunches and parties, where she earned the nickname, Gravy Girl.

She had many nicknames, such as, GG (Gravy Girl), snake charmer, control freak, Freddie, trouble or trouble maker, town crier, aunt Weeg, mom and gram to many. She even mowed her yard up until the age of 92 and turned cartwheels at 89.

Vera is preceded in death by her husband; brother, Charles F. (Patricia) Etzweiler; sister, Clara (Gene) Harvey; mother-in-law, Bertha Baldwin; son-in-law, Michael Sandberg; a great-grandson, Scott Sandberg and nephew, Billy Etzweiler.

Vera leaves behind her only child, Cheryl A. Brandt Sandberg of Niles; three grandsons, Erik (Connie) Brandt of Niles, Jason Brandt of North Jackson and Todd (Shelli) Sandberg of Columbus; two great-grandsons, Christopher Brandt and Jack Sandberg; five great-granddaughters, Rachel Tarr (Evan), Shannon (Jake) Danes, Molly Sandberg, Jasmine Sandberg and Hanna Street; along with eight nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

Family and friend may pay their respects from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Thursday, September 21 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson-Milton Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Vera Louise Davidson, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.