Vera A. Lenton, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vera A. Lenton, 91, died Friday, December 18, 2020, at her residence.

She was born January 29, 1929, in Warren, a daughter of Louis Grinta of Fano, Italy and Rose Semeraro Grinta.

She graduated from Harding High School in 1948 and was then employed by Dr. Leon Schnur, a dentist in Warren.

She worked and was trained as a dental assistant and progressed to office manager, with her employment lasting over 40 years before retiring in 1989.

On July 5, 1952, she married the love of her life, Robert Lenton of Campbell, at St. Mary Church in Warren. Two years after their marriage, they built their own house in Austintown, raised their family and in 1957, became members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish.

As a wife and mother, she enjoyed family summer vacation camping trips traveling the eastern, northeast, midwest and southern United States and Canada. Her interests expanded to Saturday night dancing, casinos and traveling with her husband to most of the 50 states. She loved sewing, crafting and baking and won several ribbons at the Canfield Fair for her bread and rolls.

Vera is survived by her two sons, Theodore Lenton of Canfield and Thomas (Annette) Lenton of Boardman; a daughter, Julie (Craig) Anderson of Douglas, Michigan and her sister-in-law, Ruth Grinta. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Loren Perry, Nicole (Jacob) Daum, Matthew (Stacy) Lenton, Hillary (William) Sutton, Elly (Michael) Majoris, Beatrice Lenton and Kaitlyn Anderson and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and recently, her husband, Robert, November 20, 2020. Vera was also preceded in death by her brother, William Grinta.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Calling hours will be held at the church one hour prior to Mass.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vera A. Lenton, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.