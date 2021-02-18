Velma A. Ramps, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Velma A. Ramps, 99, passed away Tuesday evening, February 16, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.



She was born February 11, 1922 in Collier, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Andrew and Emelia (Lech) Czekanski.



Velma was a member of St. Luke Church, where she served her time as a lector, eucharistic minister, and liturgy member. She devoted her time to her family. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing Velma would agree that she always gave her heart and soul to ensure everyone was taken care of, even complete strangers. Her smile would light up any room and her presence made you feel right at home. In her spare time she really enjoyed cooking and baking, but most of all praying for everyone’s peace, happiness and well being.



Her husband, Edward A. Ramps Sr. whom she married May 30, 1944, passed away June 8, 1978.



Velma is survived by her four sons, Edward (Priscilla) Ramps of Springboro, Donald Ramps of New Springfield, Lawrence (Helen) Ramps of Youngstown, and Gary Ramps of Fort Myers, Florida; two sisters, Frances Johns of Uniontown, Pennsylvania and Emilia “Mickey” Patrick of Youngstown and a large loving family of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and godchildren.



She was also preceded in death by her five brothers, Charles, Joseph, Ernest, Steve and Andrew Czekanski Jr. and three sisters, Sophia Sidor, Sylvia Susa and Maryann McIntyre.



Family and friends may call Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.



Prayers will be held Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home, a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke Church.



On behalf of Velma’s family, we would like to thank all of the wonderful angels at Hospice of the Valley who kept her comfortable and loved until she found her forever home with God.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

