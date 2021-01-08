Valerie J. Wickham, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Valerie J. Wickham, 57, died Sunday, January 3, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born January 22, 1963, in California, a daughter of Terry and Janette (Mack) Wickham.

Valerie is survived by her three children, Nicholas (Angela) Lam of Deerfield, Brandy (Joseph) Sutcliffe of Deerfield and Reid Amey of Austintown; her former husband, Carl Amey of Austintown; two sisters, Nan Ankrom and Sally Wickham and her grandchildren, Adalee and Brynlee Lam, Payton, Mya and Cole Sutcliffe, Mackenzie and Caleb Amey.

Valerie’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to all the family and friends who prayed for her and supported her. They would also like to thank Valerie’s doctors and nurses for their kind and compassionate care.

A private service will be held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.



