Twyla Mrenak, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twyla Mrenak, 93, died peacefully Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the Inn at Poland Way, surrounded by her family.

Twyla was born February 13, 1928, in Middletown but moved to Boston, Pennsylvania, as an infant, with her parents, August J. and Mary Winfield Ludwig III.

She was a graduate of McKeesport High School.

She and her husband, Edward Mrenak, moved back to Ohio in 1970, when he was transferred to General Motors Corporation, Lordstown, from the Pittsburgh Plant.

When Joseph Hornes opened, Twyla managed the Infant and Toddler Department.

In 1987, Twyla and her husband decided to become “snowbirds,” traveling back and forth to Sebring, Florida, for 16 years. When traveling became too much for them, they settled again in Poland until Ed’s passing in 2012. At that time, Twyla went to live at the Blackburn Home in Poland. She later made her home at the Inn at Poland Way, where she lived the rest of her days.

She was a member of Poland Presbyterian Church.

Her hobbies included music and sewing for her family.

Twyla was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Mrenak, whom she married October 3, 1964 and who died February 6, 2012; brother, August Ludwig II and son-in-law, Tom Sheely.

She leaves her daughters, Deborah (Tim) Daley and Kathy Sheely; grandchildren, Stacy (Frank) DeMain, Tricia (Phil) Missos, T.J. Daley and Jaqulyn Sheely and great-granddaughters, Alexis and Addison DeMain, and Eveynia and Melina Missos, whom were the loves of her life. Twyla also leaves her loving cousin, Nancy and Allan Kovacs.

Family and friends may call 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m.

Burial will later take place in Mount Vernon Cemetery in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Blackburn Home and Inn at Poland Way for their care and compassion given to Twyla, especially during her final days.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Twyla Mrenak, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.